Friday, November 25, 2022
Friday, November 25, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

The a13 is Closed Westbound Between The m25 junction 30 And The a1153 (dagenham) due To A Collision
Home BREAKING The A13 is closed westbound between the M25 Junction 30 and the A1153 (Dagenham) due to a collision

The A13 is closed westbound between the M25 Junction 30 and the A1153 (Dagenham) due to a collision

by @uknip247

 

Essex police Police are in attendance

Traffic is being diverted via local routes by emergency services at scene

Delays are likely on approach to the closure and diversion routes.

If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.

Further information is available from National Highways by visiting our  www.trafficengland.com  website and travel apps, or via our regional twitter feed. Our 24/7 contact centre team is also available to provide up to the minute information on 0300 123 5000.

RELATED ARTICLES

The quick actions of Thanet officers to recover money stolen from a...

A man from Biddenden has been jailed for more than eleven years...

A woman has died in a car crash on the A13 in...

Yellow warning issued for South-east with heavy rain set to hit London...

A Hertfordshire Constabulary officer has been dismissed without notice for using excessive...

Officers are renewing their appeal to help find a man missing from...

A 21 year old woman from the local area has died after...

Teenager killed in fatal collision after Police Pursuit on the A13 in...

Police close Coldharbour Lane in Lambeth and launched investigation following reports of...

Officers are seeking help to find a man reported missing from Whitstable

Two men have been convicted of rape and sexual assault after a...

Get a Black Friday bargain, not a whole lot of trouble