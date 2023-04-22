The A14 Orwell Bridge in Suffolk is closed in both directions due to a police-led incident

The A14 Orwell Bridge in Suffolk is closed in both directions between J56 and J57 due to a police led incident.

Suffolk Police are on scene managing this incident.

Diversion Routes

Road users are advised to follow the solid triangle diversion symbol on road signs.

Exit the A14 at J55 Copdock Mill and follow the A1214 around Ipswich to Woodbridge Road Roundabout.

At the roundabout take the second exit on to the A1189.

Follow the A1189 to Felixstowe Road A1156 roundabout.

At the roundabout go straight over and travel along the A1156 Felixstowe Road to re-join the A14 at J58.

Road users are advised to follow the solid circle diversion symbol on road signs.

Exit the A14 at J58 and take the A1156 Felixstowe Road.

At the roundabout with the A1189 take the second exit.

At the Woodbridge Road Roundabout take the first exit on to the A1214

Remain on the A1214 around Ipswich to re-join the A14 at J55 Copdock Mill.

Road users planning on travelling in the area are urged to allow plenty of extra time for your journey. The diversion route is liable to become heavily congested.