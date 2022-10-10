A banner alleges that: “Kent Police tortured me. Withheld my legal rights. The Government has let them do this. Welcome to Russia.”
ADVERTISEMENT
Kent Police have been approached for comment
ADVERTISEMENT
A banner alleges that: “Kent Police tortured me. Withheld my legal rights. The Government has let them do this. Welcome to Russia.”
Kent Police have been approached for comment
To make sure you never miss out on your favourite NEW stories, we're happy to send you some reminders
Click 'Subscribe' then 'Allow' to enable notifications