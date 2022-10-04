Emergency Services are at the scene with Kent Police leading the incident.

The carriageway is likely to remain closed for a number of hours to allow police to complete their investigation.

Diversion Route

Road users travelling eastbound are advised to follow the Hollow Circle diversion symbol on road signs:

Coast-bound diverted traffic will exit the A20 at York Street Roundabout and travel northwest until the junction with the Priory Road roundabout.

Continue straight onto A256 (Priory Road).

Remain on the A256, which has several name changes as it passes through Dover until the roundabout junction with Whitfield Hill.

At this roundabout take the second exit onto Whitfield Hill.

Continue on Whitfield Hill to the junction with the A2

From the roundabout take the third exit onto the southeast bound A2 towards Dover Port.

The A2 meets the A20 by the port and diverted traffic can resume from there.