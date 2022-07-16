This closure is in place to prevent traffic jams in the Roundhill Tunnel as a result of the Port of Dover’s implementation of Operation TAP.

Dover TAP is a temporary traffic management system that queues port-bound lorries in the nearside (left) lane of the A20 after the Roundhill Tunnel to keep Dover from becoming congested and to help improve air quality. This ensures that the town is kept clear of stationary port-bound traffic when the port is down. All vehicles approaching Dover from the west via the A20 are subject to a 40mph speed limit.

National Highways has resources on hand to help with traffic management.

Route of diversion

Road users are advised to follow the diversion symbol on road signs, which is a hollow black circle.

Exit the M20 at J13 and merge onto A259 Churchill Avenue.

Travel east until you reach the A260 Canterbury Road roundabout.

Take the first exit off the A260 Canterbury Road and proceed north.

Take the third exit off the Spitfire Way roundabout onto the A20 coastbound.