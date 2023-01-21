Saturday, January 21, 2023
The A21 In East Sussex Is Closed In Both Directions Between A28 And A2100 Near (battle) Due To Flooding
The A21 in East Sussex closure goes from bad to worse in both directions between the A28 at Baldslow and the A2100 near Battle

East Sussex’s A21 is closed in both directions between the A28 at Baldslow and the A2100 near Battle.

The road was initially closed due to a large building fire adjacent to the road at Ebdens Hill. East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service units responded, as did Sussex Police traffic officers.

The building fire has been extinguished, but the road remains closed due to a nearby burst water main. We’re waiting for Southern Water to arrive so we can deal with this.

National Highways does not currently have a timetable for when the road will reopen.

There are several options for diversions:

Southbound/coastbound: Take the route indicated by a hollow circle symbol on local road signs:

Take the B2089 Park Lane exit off the A21.
Continue east to Cripps Corner and then to the B2089.
Turn right at the Broad Oak junction with the A28.
Follow the A28 towards Hastings and rejoin the A21 at Baldslow Northbound/Londonbound – on local roads, follow the route marked with a hollow square symbol:

Exit the A21 at Baldslow and merge onto the A28.
Continue on the A28 until it intersects with the B2089 at Broad Oak.
Turn left and continue west on the B2089 through Cripps Corner.
Continue on the B2089 until you reach the A21.
Please allow extra travel time if this closure affects your planned route. Plan ahead of time; you may want to reroute or even postpone your trip.

