Prepare for traffic chaos in Maidstone, as six Kent Police officers were called to the scene around 9.30 p.m. on Saturday. The bad news is that if the leak is severe, the road will most likely remain closed until at least Monday. KCC has dispatched a structural engineer to conduct an inspection.

Linton Road is closed both ways between the junctions for Rosemount Close and Old Loose Hill due to reports of natural spring water seeping through a bridge crossing Salts Lane. There was no indication of a reopening date. In the meantime, drivers should seek an alternate route.

