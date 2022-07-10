Police are looking for witnesses, especially the occupants of a dark-colored Ford that stopped at the scene but fled before police arrived.

The car involved in the collision, a black Nissan Qashqai, was heading southbound on the carriageway when it collided with the articulated lorry.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue, as well as SECAmb, were called to the scene.

Unfortunately, the driver of the Nissan Qashqai, a 23-year-old Cuckfield man, died at the scene.

His next of kin have been notified.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage that could assist officers with their investigation is asked to contact police at collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk and reference Operation Riverhill.