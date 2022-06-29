After a fatal collision in the early hours of the morning, a major road connecting the M2 and Sittingbourne remains closed in both directions.

The incident occurred near the Keycol Hill roundabout, which crosses the A249 dual carriageway

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, a person died after being struck by a vehicle.

On June 29, 2022, officers from Kent Police and other emergency services were dispatched shortly after 1 a.m.

A police cordon was put up, and the individual has pronounced dead not long after.

The coroner has been notified, and the death is being investigated as unexplained but not suspicious.

The individual’s family has been notified, and they are receiving assistance from specially trained officers. Officers are continuing their investigation and are looking for witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident.



The road is likely to be closed for several hours longer while investigation work is carried out by specialist collision scene investigators.

Officers have also requested aerial images of the scene from the Kent Police drone team who have been called in to assist.

Kent Police have been approached for a full statement.

A spokesman for Highways England Said:

The A249 near Sittingbourne is closed in both directions between the A2 (Key Street) to B2006 due to a Police Led Incident. Kent Police are at the scene and are leading the incident. National Highway Traffic Officers are assisting with traffic management.

At the moment it is not known when the road will reopen with Kent Police conducting their investigation, however it is likely to remain closed at least throughout the morning.