The A27, a major route into and out of Brighton, was closed both ways between Patcham and Falmer

“We were called to a report of a man in distress near the bridge over the A27 at the Coldean Lane / Ditchling Rise junction in Hollinbury just before 2pm today,” a Sussex Police spokeswoman said.

The road’s eastbound and westbound lanes were both closed.

“Officers attempted to negotiate with the man,” the spokeswoman added.

“After two hours, the man was safely brought down, and the road was reopened.” We’d like to express our gratitude to drivers for their patience while we worked to resolve the incident.”

While the road has reopened, there has been some traffic impact in the area.