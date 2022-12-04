Sunday, December 4, 2022
Sunday, December 4, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Sussex Road Closed
Home BREAKING The A27, a major route into and out of Brighton, was closed both ways between Patcham and Falmer

The A27, a major route into and out of Brighton, was closed both ways between Patcham and Falmer

by @uknip247

“We were called to a report of a man in distress near the bridge over the A27 at the Coldean Lane / Ditchling Rise junction in Hollinbury just before 2pm today,” a Sussex Police spokeswoman said.

The road’s eastbound and westbound lanes were both closed.

Officers attempted to negotiate with the man,” the spokeswoman added.

“After two hours, the man was safely brought down, and the road was reopened.” We’d like to express our gratitude to drivers for their patience while we worked to resolve the incident.”

While the road has reopened, there has been some traffic impact in the area.

RELATED ARTICLES

Five engines and crews have been sent to tackle a blaze that...

Police  are continuing to look for Daniel Sunday, 15, who is #missing...

During her incredible 48 years, Rosemary has served seven Chief Constables, eight...

Major search operation after a person has been reported to have been...

A drunk, violent man who stabbed another man to death over a...

Five individuals who supplied Class A drugs in Basingstoke and Andover have...

Have you seen 14-year-old Olivia?

A man has been jailed for over three years for drug offences...

The head of the police watchdog has been forced to resign after...

A man who threatened to stab police officers and firefighters during a...

A wealthy Russian businessman has been arrested at his multi-million-pound London home...

Police said a 16-year-old boy was arrested after a 16-year-old girl died...