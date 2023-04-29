Saturday, April 29, 2023
The A27 in West Sussex is closed between the A293 and A283 near (Shoreham) due to a multi vehicle collision

by uknip247

The A27 entry slip road from A270 is also closed.

Emergency services are in attendance.

Traffic is being diverted via local roads.

