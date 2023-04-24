The A27 is closed westbound between the A2030 (Farlington) and the M27 J12 due to a collision

0
Hampshire Police are in attendance
Diversion Route
Road users are advised to follow the hollow square diversion symbol on road sign
- Exit at the Harts Farm interchange.
- At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit and join the A2030.
- Continue over the A27 to a roundabout.
- Take the 1st exit and continue on the A2030 to the A3(M) junction 5 interchange.
- At the roundabout, take the 1st exit and join the A2030 Havant Road.
- Follow for approximately 1 mile to the A2030 Eastern Road T junction.
- Turn left and join the dual carriageway.
- Continue for approximately 1 mile to the A27 Eastern Road interchange.
- At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit to re-join the A27 westbound.
Delays are likely on approach to the closure and diversion routes.