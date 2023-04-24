Monday, April 24, 2023
The A27 is closed westbound between the A2030 (Farlington) and the M27 J12 due to a collision

Hampshire Police are in attendance 

Diversion Route

Road users are advised to follow the hollow square diversion symbol on road sign

  • Exit at the Harts Farm interchange.
  • At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit and join the A2030.
  • Continue over the A27 to a roundabout.
  • Take the 1st exit and continue on the A2030 to the A3(M) junction 5 interchange.
  • At the roundabout, take the 1st exit and join the A2030 Havant Road.
  • Follow for approximately 1 mile to the A2030 Eastern Road T junction.
  • Turn left and join the dual carriageway.
  • Continue for approximately 1 mile to the A27 Eastern Road interchange.
  • At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit to re-join the A27 westbound. 

Delays are likely on approach to the closure and diversion routes. 

