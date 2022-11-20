The A3 in Surrey is closed northbound between the A333 (Hindhead Tunnel) and A283 (Milford) following a collision

Emergency services are in attendance.
Diversion routes have been put in place and these will be in place for sometime:
Road users are advised to follow the solid diamond diversion symbols on road signs.
- From the A3 Longmoor off slip take the 1st exit from RBT A325.
- Follow the A325 along its entire length to the A31 / A325 RBT at Farnham.
- Take 3rd exit A31 towards Farnham. Follow to the Shepherd and Flock roundabout.
- At the roundabout, use the 3rd exit and continue for approximately 7 miles, on the A31 towards Guildford.
- On the approach to the A3, use the lane marked for the A3 (London) to rejoin the A3 northbound.