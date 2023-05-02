Tuesday, May 2, 2023
The A30 in Devon is closed westbound between the B3260 (near Okehampton East) and the B3260 (near Okehampton West) due to a collision involving a lorry and car

by uknip247

The A30 in Devon is closed westbound between the B3260 (near Okehampton east) and the B3260 (near Okehampton west) due to a collision involving a lorry and car.

Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police are on scene. 

Diversion Route

Road users are advised to follow the solid cycle diversion symbol on road signs

  • Exit the A30 at the junction with the B3260
  • Turn right onto the B3260
  • Continue along the B3260 through Okehampton and rejoin the A30

Heavy Good Vehicles diversion:

  • Exit the A30 at the junction with the A382
  • Travel along the A382 and turn right onto the A3124
  • Continue on the A3124 towards North Tawton to the junction with the A3072
  • Turn left onto the A3072 and continue towards Inwardleigh
  • Turn left onto the A386 and travel southbound to rejoin the A30 at Sourton Down
