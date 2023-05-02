4
The A30 in Devon is closed westbound between the B3260 (near Okehampton east) and the B3260 (near Okehampton west) due to a collision involving a lorry and car.
Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police are on scene.
Diversion Route
Road users are advised to follow the solid cycle diversion symbol on road signs
- Exit the A30 at the junction with the B3260
- Turn right onto the B3260
- Continue along the B3260 through Okehampton and rejoin the A30
Heavy Good Vehicles diversion:
- Exit the A30 at the junction with the A382
- Travel along the A382 and turn right onto the A3124
- Continue on the A3124 towards North Tawton to the junction with the A3072
- Turn left onto the A3072 and continue towards Inwardleigh
- Turn left onto the A386 and travel southbound to rejoin the A30 at Sourton Down