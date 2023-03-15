Thursday, March 16, 2023
The A34 in Berkshire is closed northbound between the M4 (J13, Chieveley) and the A4185 (Chilton) due to an overturned lorry

by uknip247

Emergency services including Thames Valley Police are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also providing assistance with traffic management.

A lengthy recovery process is expected to take place.

Diversion Route

Diverted traffic is advised to follow the solid diamond diversion symbol:

  • At the M4 J13 interchange, exit the A34 and join the M4 westbound
  • Continue until J14 and then use the roundabout to exit and join the A338 Ermin Street northbound
  • Continue for 10 miles until Wantage
  • Continue to a t-junction with the A338 (Newbury Street/Ormond Road) and then turn right to join Ormond Road
  • Follow to a further t-junction with the a417 (Charlton Road) and turn right to join the A417
  • Continue for 5 miles to a roundabout at Rowstock
  • Use the 1st exit and join the A4130 Abingdon Road
  • Follow for 2 miles to then re-join the A34 northbound at Milton Interchange
