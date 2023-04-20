The A38 eastbound between the A374 and the B3416 near Plymouth is closed due to a serious collision

Devon and Cornwall Police are on the scene and currently lead the response to a serious collision involving a car and a motorcycle which occurred at approximately 9pm this evening. Initial reports indicate serious injuries and the road is expected to remain closed throughout the night to allow Devon and Cornwall Police to work at the scene.

National Highways have resources en route to assist with traffic management.

Diversion route

Road users are advised to exit the A38 at Marsh Mills and follow the B3416 eastbound through Plympton to re-join the A38 at the Deep Lane junction.