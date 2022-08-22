Following a fatal collision, the A40 in west London has been closed, and the Piccadilly Line has been suspended in the area.

At 03.48 a.m. on Monday, August 22, police were called to a collision on the A40 westbound near Park Royal Underground Station.

Officers were present, as were ambulance personnel. According to reports, two cars, a Range Rover and a Tesla, collided, and the Range Rover went off the road and onto the railway line.

Despite the best efforts of emergency personnel, the female occupant of the Range Rover died on the scene.

A female, who is believed to have been with the stationary Tesla, was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Paramedics treated a male and female occupant of the Range Rover at the scene before transporting them to hospital. We’re waiting for an update on their health.

Cordons have been erected. The A40 and Piccadilly Line in the area are likely to be closed for an extended period of time. It is recommended that commuters avoid using these routes.

Anyone who has yet to speak with police is asked to dial 101 and enter the case number 905/22aug.