At 5:32 a.m. today (August 21st), police were called to a serious road traffic collision involving a pedestrian and a Ford Tourneo.

Police and an ambulance were called to the scene.

The road will be closed for the foreseeable future while repairs are made and investigations are carried out. Congestion is present in and around the area. Drivers should plan their routes accordingly.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage about the incident is asked to contact police at www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it. You can also dial 911.

To report information completely anonymously, call the CrimeStoppers charity at 0800 555 111.

The incident reference to include with any report is log 53 from August 21st.