The actions of two people who knocked a woman unconscious in the street have been condemned by police

Kane Gutteridge and Beth Wallace attacked the woman and left her with a perforated eardrum and scarring on her face.

The 20-year-old victim and a friend were on their way home from a night out in Nottingham city centre when they were approached by the duo.

In the early hours of June 11, 2022, Gutteridge and Wallace approached the two women on Upper Parliament Street and began an argument.

This quickly devolved into violence, with Wallace assaulting the woman before being tackled to the ground and punched in the face by Gutteridge.

The victim lost consciousness during the attack, and the second woman was also injured by Gutteridge and Wallace.

The two were identified and arrested after a police appeal.

Gutteridge was then charged with assault and assault causing actual bodily harm, while Wallace was charged with assault.

Gutteridge, of Cornwall Road, Arnold, and Wallace, of Wheatley Drive, Carlton, were sentenced at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to the charges (17 January).

Gutteridge, 22, was given an 18-month community order, as well as a tag and a 12-week curfew.

Wallace, 21, was also sentenced to a year in community service.

Furthermore, both attackers were ordered to perform 120 hours of unpaid work and pay more than £1,000 in total compensation and costs.

“Gutteridge and Wallace’s actions were completely unacceptable on a woman who was just trying to enjoy a night out,” said PC Rebekah Jackson of Nottinghamshire Police.

“She was knocked unconscious and suffered serious facial injuries as a result of this heinous attack.

“Nottinghamshire Police condemns all acts of violence, and we would warn anyone who behaves in this manner that they will eventually have to face up to the consequences of their actions.

“Tackling this mindless criminality is a top priority for us as a force, and we will always look to prosecute anyone who acts in this manner.”