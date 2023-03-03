The aftershock shook residents’ homes, and the bang could be heard for miles around after incident at Fawley fuel plant

Saturday, March 4, 2023
Following a reported explosion at the “Hydrogen plant,” emergency procedures have been activated at the Exxonmobil site in Fawley. According to some insider reports, a former Power employee is also to blame.
The site, on the other hand, claims it was caused by a sudden release from a utility air line on a unit that had already been shut down for maintenance.
Workers on the site have shut down a section of the processing plant where the loud explosion could be heard for miles this evening at 20.38hrs.
The aftershock shook residents’ homes, and the bang could be heard for miles around. Sirens were also activated at the site, but they have since been turned off.
The police arrived on the scene right away. The refinery has stated that there is no cause for concern at this time, and the incident is being investigated.
Firefighters are also on standby.
Residents have been advised to keep doors and windows closed while onsite personnel deal with the incident, which is said to be under control.
Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service stated that they are currently on standby due to reports of an explosion near Fawley.
At this time, we’re staying on the station as a precaution, making sure we can get out the door as soon as possible if necessary.
Exxonmobil stated; “We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the noise generated by our operations this evening. Our on-site teams are investigating the cause. Our operations are safe and continuing as usual. Thank you for your patience.”
Exxonmobil issued a further statement, saying, ” “The source of the noise earlier this evening was a sudden release from a utility air line on a unit that was already shut down for maintenance. There was no danger to the communities, no injuries occurred, and operations are continuing as usual.”

