The anticipation for Martin Scorsese’s new movie, Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, has been building since the film’s announcement

Based on the best-selling non-fiction book of the same name by David Grann, it tells the chilling true story of the Reign of Terror, a string of murders that took place among the wealthy Osage Nation in the early 1920s.

From its official synopsis, the movie promises to be a gripping and intense retelling of these events. With Scorsese at the helm as director and Eric Roth as screenwriter, viewers can expect nothing less than top-notch storytelling and a deftly crafted cinematic experience. It’s set to be a limited theatrical release, in partnership with Paramount Pictures, on October 6 before its wide release on October 20, 2023.

The still released by Apple of DiCaprio in character as Ernest Burkhart and Lily Gladstone as his wife Mollie, an Osage woman is a clear indication that the visual aspects of the film will be infused with historical accuracy and richness.

The still presents viewers with a glimpse into the charged setting of the film, serving to increase the anticipation and excitement for its release.

Jesse Plemons is slated to play the role of FBI agent Tom White, who is responsible for investigating the murders, in what will be a significant departure from his previous work. And with Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, and Tantoo Cardinal also in the cast, the film promises to have a wealth of talent on board.

Overall, the upcoming movie has all the hallmarks of an unforgettable viewing experience. It cleverly pairs a story of historical significance and social commentary, with a cast of Hollywood veterans and emerging talents, and a celebrated filmmaker at the helm. It is sure to be a film that will stay with audiences long after the end credits roll.