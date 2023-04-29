Saturday, April 29, 2023
The anticipation for the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla is at an all-time high as three stunning photographs of the regal couple have been unveiled a week ahead of the grand ceremony

by uknip247

The portraits, taken in Buckingham Palace’s blue drawing room by photographer Hugo Burnard, show the couple both together and individually. In the joint photograph, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla stand side by side in front of a portrait of King George V, painted shortly after his coronation in 1911. The couple look regal in contrasting blue outfits, with Camilla wearing a blue wool crepe coat dress and Charles donning a blue Anderson and Sheppard suit.

The other two pictures show King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla sitting individually in enchanting giltwood and silk upholstered armchairs. Charles sits in an armchair from 1829, while Camilla sits in one from 1812. The photographs capture the regal and poised aura of the couple, further adding to their majesty.

In addition to the stunning photographs, a new partition for the coronation ceremony has also been revealed. The partition, which will shield the King, features an embroidered design by painter Aidan Hart, paying tribute to the Commonwealth.

The main panel of the screen depicts a tree with the individual names of the Commonwealth’s 56 member states embroidered onto its leaves. The design takes inspiration from the Golden Jubilee stained glass window at the Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace, which shows the “family of nations” as a tree. The new partition will enclose the King on three sides, with the central decorated screen and two further screens on either end.

