The attack appears to have been unprovoked and motivated by nothing

As part of their investigation into a violent assault in Hackney, detectives have released images of two men they want to identify and speak with.

The incident occurred shortly after 12.30am on June 26, 2022, as the victim, a man in his twenties, was leaving a business on Wallis Road, E9.

The victim and suspects did not know each other and had no prior interaction during the evening.

The victim suffered serious injuries as a result of the assault.

Central East CID detectives launched an investigation and conducted a number of inquiries. They released CCTV images today in order to identify the two suspects.

Anyone with information should call 101 or tweet @MetCC with the reference CAD 2308/19JAN. You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.

