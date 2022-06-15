On May 17, the Conservative MP was arrested on suspicion of rape, sexual assault, indecent assault, abuse of a position of trust, and misconduct in public office.

For legal reasons, he cannot be identified.

While investigations continue, the Met Police have extended the Tory MP’s bail until mid-August.

“In January 2020, the Met received a report relating to alleged sexual offences committed between 2002 and 2009,” the force said in a statement released on May 17.

“An investigation is underway, which is being led by officers from Central Specialist Crime.”

“He was taken into custody and has since been bailed pending further enquiries to a date in mid-June,” the police added on May 18.

“The bail has been extended until mid-August,” a spokesperson confirmed today.