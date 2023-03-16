Thursday, March 16, 2023
Thursday, March 16, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING The BBC has acquired the critically acclaimed modern-day love story Colin From Accounts

The BBC has acquired the critically acclaimed modern-day love story Colin From Accounts

by uknip247

Created, written by and starring Patrick Brammall (Offspring, Glitch) and Harriet Dyer (The Invisible Man, No Activity), the eight-part series centres on Ashley and Gordon; two single(ish), complex humans who are brought together by a car accident and an injured dog. Colin From Accounts is about flawed, funny people choosing each other and being brave enough to show their true self, scars and all, as they navigate life together.

Colin From Accounts also stars Helen Thomson (Elvis, Irreverent), Emma Harvie (Frayed, The Let Down), Genevieve Hegney (The Little Death, Devil’s Dust), Michael Logo (Love Me, Why Are You Like This) and Tai Hara (Home & Away, Madam Secretary).

It is directed by Trent O’Donnell (Review with Myles Barlow), Matt Moore (The Great, Diary Of An Uber Driver) and Madeleine Dyer (Neighbourhood Wars, Blood Sisters), and executive produced by Patrick Brammall, Harriet Dyer, Trent O’Donnell, Alison Hurbert-Burns (Love Me), Brian Walsh (John Wick, Nightmare Alley), Rob Gibson (Bloom, Under My Skin) and Ian Collie (Saving Mr Banks, Sunshine).

Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, says: “Laugh-out-loud funny, warm and so relatable, Colin From Accounts is simply pure enjoyment from beginning to end”

“Colin From Accounts has already proven to be a hit with the Australian audience and critics alike and we are thrilled to be working with our friends at the BBC to give it a home in the UK,” says Matthew Downer, Sr. Vice President, Regional TV Licensing, Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

A 400-year-old hotel said to be housing Ukrainian refugees was among the...

Police in Sussex are urgently seeking to locate Isabelle who has been...

A man was sentenced to prison after luring his ex-girlfriend to an...

The wheels on this bus no longer go round and round!

Local violence against women offences are reduced thanks to Project Vigilant patrols...

After three people were attacked in Swanley, a man from Sidcup was...

Tropical Cyclone Freddy hit the coast of Southern Africa for a second...

Detectives are questioning a 51-year-old man in connection with a number of...

A 37-year-old pedestrian who died following a crash has been named as...

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt unveiled a “back to work” Budget aimed at stimulating...

A teenager has been found guilty of murdering a father in Sheffield...

A man has been jailed for eight years after being found guilty...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More