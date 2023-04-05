Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Wednesday, April 5, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING The BBC has announced an order of Nadiya’s Simple Spices, coming to BBC Two and BBC iPlayer later this year

The BBC has announced an order of Nadiya’s Simple Spices, coming to BBC Two and BBC iPlayer later this year

by uknip247
The Bbc Has Announced A Order Of Nadiya’s Simple Spices, Coming To Bbc Two And Bbc Iplayer Later This Year.

In this mouthwatering cookery series, beloved TV chef Nadiya Hussain is on a mission to simplify spices for the nation. Blending the Bangladeshi influences of her childhood with some cherished British favourites, Nadiya will hero eight simple spices and one secret spice mix to transform everyday dishes into something sensational.

Each week, Nadiya will cook four deliciously simple recipes with every episode showcasing how a single spice, or a cunning combination of her trusted eight, can create uniquely delicious dishes from breakfast right through to dessert.

As always, Nadiya will divulge her trademark tricks, tips and hacks to demonstrate how cooking up a spice-fuelled storm at home can be tastier and thriftier than splashing out on a takeaway, offer a faff-free way to cook for your family and effortlessly impress at a party.

As well as Nadiya’s signature attention-grabbing viral recipes, there will also be the chance to explore a richly diverse range of spices from around the world, in dishes brought to life by chefs, cooks, and bakers across the UK. Through their mouthwatering creations we will uncover the context and history of the spices they use, and how they’ve been inspired by them in the kitchen.

Host Nadiya Hussain says: “It’s been incredible to film a series where I can draw on all the ingredients and techniques that were used in my family kitchen whilst growing up, fusing my British and Bangladeshi heritage together to create unique but simple recipes that highlight how fantastically simple using spices is in day-to-day home-cooked dishes. I can’t wait to share Simple Spice with BBC viewers.”

Katy Fryer, Executive Producer for Wall To Wall Media, says: “I’m so thrilled to be working with Nadiya again on this timely new series. Nadiya’s sharing the secrets of her spice drawer with us to create a whole host of fun, delicious and useful recipes.”

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A world-first mega-trial for people living with progressive forms of multiple sclerosis (MS) has opened for participants in the UK

A secret tunnel in a basement and a makeshift chute have been uncovered during a multi-agency operation to tackle the sale of illicit cigarettes...

Police investigating a disturbance in the street have made two arrests

Terence Kelly, 36 has been imprisoned for 13 years and six months for abducting a four-year-old girl named Cleo Smith from a campsite in...

Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic has been given an eight-match ban by an independent commission after pushing referee Chris Kavanagh in their FA Cup loss at...

The National Association of Head Teachers, which represents mainly primary heads, has voted overwhelmingly to reject the government’s pay offer for teachers in England

Nicola Sturgeon’s husband, Peter Murrell, has been arrested by Police Scotland in connection with an ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the...

Police are appealing to identify this man after a woman was assaulted in a Sheffield massage parlour on Sunday 2 April

An international operation involving the National Crime Agency has taken down one of the biggest online marketplaces selling stolen credentials to criminals worldwide

When the officers returned to their car, they discovered an exotic bird perched on its blue lights

Shoppers in Tunbridge Wells are reminded to keep their purses and wallets safe following a reported theft in the town centre

Firefighters share their fire safety advice for smokers after a fire at a flat on Britannia Close in Erith

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More