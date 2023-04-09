Sunday, April 9, 2023
Sunday, April 9, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING The BBC has announced that Beyond Paradise will return for a second series and a Christmas special following the huge success of series one.

The BBC has announced that Beyond Paradise will return for a second series and a Christmas special following the huge success of series one.

by uknip247

One of the UK’s most popular dramas of the year so far, Beyond Paradise has attracted an audience of 8.7 million viewers (BBC all-screens 30-day figure for episode one). Returning to brighten up living rooms with their heart-warming relationships and puzzling criminal capers are Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman, Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd, Zahra Ahmadi as DS Esther Williams, Dylan Llewellyn as PC Kelby Hartford, Felicity Montagu as office support Margo Martins and Barbara Flynn as Anne Lloyd.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Man charged following firearms discharge in Doncaster

The eagerly awaited return of Frank Lampard to Chelsea ended in a disappointing 1-0 defeat at the hands of Wolves

The sisters were the children of Rabbi Leo Dee, who originally hailed from London, and their mother Leah is currently in a critical condition...

Disney+ has announced that the Star Wars spin-off series Ahsoka, featuring Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano

The M1 is closed in both directions between J21A (Leicester) and J22 (Markfield) due to an ongoing Leicestershire police-led incident

Police in Doncaster are asking for your help to find 84-year-old Winifred

Man stabbed at a shopping centre in Renfrew

A man has been charged with the murder of a 22-year-old man who was stabbed to death in the heart of Coventry.

Crackdown on illegal sale of vapes

Kent Police is appealing for information into the whereabouts of a missing man from Gillingham

A man has been charged with the murder of a Romanian woman named Geila Ibram, whose body was found in a home on Dock...

The upcoming coronation of King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, has sparked excitement among community representatives who have been invited to attend the...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More