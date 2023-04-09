The BBC has announced that Beyond Paradise will return for a second series and a Christmas special following the huge success of series one.

One of the UK’s most popular dramas of the year so far, Beyond Paradise has attracted an audience of 8.7 million viewers (BBC all-screens 30-day figure for episode one). Returning to brighten up living rooms with their heart-warming relationships and puzzling criminal capers are Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman, Sally Bretton as Martha Lloyd, Zahra Ahmadi as DS Esther Williams, Dylan Llewellyn as PC Kelby Hartford, Felicity Montagu as office support Margo Martins and Barbara Flynn as Anne Lloyd.