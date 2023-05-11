The Bbc Has Confirmed That Bafta Award-winning Actor And Comedian, Catherine Tate, Will Be Taking The Reins Of The Eurovision Spokesperson, And Delivering The Results Of The Uk’s National Jury Live From The Liverpool Arena At The End Of The Televoting Window During The Grand Final On Saturday 13 May 2023

Catherine Tate says: “It’s very exciting to be announcing the iconic ‘douze points’ at Eurovision. It’s just a foot in the door really as next year I hope to be the UK entrant!”

For the first time ever, the UK spokesperson will announce the National Jury scores live from the very same arena where the actual contest is taking place in the UK.

Catherine follows in the illustrious footsteps of previous spokespeople which includes AJ Odudu, Amanda Holden, Nigella Lawson, Mel Giedroyc, Richard Osman, Alex Jones, Cheryl Baker, Katrina Leskanich from Katrina & The Waves and Lorraine Kelly amongst many others.

Catherine Tate is best known for playing characters such as Nan in The Catherine Tate Show and Donna in Doctor Who, where she is returning to screens later this year as part of the 60th anniversary. Later in 2023 she will also star in brand new BBC One Comedy series, Queen of Oz.

See Catherine deliver the results of the UK National Jury live from Liverpool during the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final, Saturday 13 May from 8pm on BBC One