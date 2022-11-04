The BBC has revealed that 13 year-old Freya Skye will be representing the United Kingdom at the Junior Eurovision Song contest being held in Yerevan, Armenia, in December, with the song Lose My Head

Freya developed a love of singing after receiving a karaoke machine as a
present when she was five. During lockdown, the singer-songwriter took the
opportunity to release her debut single and write more songs, including I
Love The Way, which featured on BBC Introducing. In her spare time Freya
enjoys cuddling up with her dog Ruby and watching movies, teaching herself
the piano and following her favourite football team, Tottenham Hotspur.
The Buckinghamshire school girl found out she had been chosen to represent
the UK when she was taken by her parents to a London theatre on the pretext
that she needed to do one more audition.
Instead she was surprised by West End performer, Lucie Jones, who broke the
news that she had already been selected to go Armenia. Freya is a big fan
of Lucie, who represented the UK at Eurovision in 2017.
Freya says: “I couldn’t believe it when I found out. I was not expecting it
at all, it still doesn’t feel real that I’m going to be representing the
UK. I feel so lucky to have been given the opportunity to be a part of
something so exciting. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity so I’m going
to go and give it my everything and I hope to do the UK proud.”
Freya was unveiled as the UK entrant exclusively on BBC Breakfast on
Thursday morning when she appeared on the sofa with presenters Naga
Munchetty and Charlie Stayt.
She was selected from a host of talented youngsters by CBBC and BBC Studios
Entertainment and Music. Lose My Head is a powerful and energetic song
written by Jack Hawitt, Amber Van Day and Deepend* about friendships,
moving on and leaving the past behind.
Patricia Hidalgo, Director of BBC Children’s and Education, says: “Freya is
an amazing talent and she immediately stood out. Her voice is incredible so
we knew she would be able to showcase such a big song. She’s also a very
special, self-effacing young lady who will be a great ambassador for the
UK.”
The Junior Eurovision Song Contest is being broadcast on the BBC for the
first time in the competition’s history. The contest for youngsters aged
between nine and 14 will take place on Sunday, 11 December 2022 in Yerevan,
Armenia, following Maléna’s winning performance in 2021 with Qami Qami. It
will be broadcast simultaneously on BBC One, CBBC and BBC iPlayer.
Suzy Lamb, MD of Entertainment & Music at BBC Studios, says: “The
Entertainment team at BBC Studios are proud to be working with CBBC,
finding our entry to Junior Eurovision and Freya is perfect to represent
the UK. From the moment she walked into her first audition it was evident
she had a genuine star quality and lights up the room. Her talent coupled
with our incredible pop song Lose My Head means we are very excited about
the contest in December in Armenia.”
The winner will be determined by national juries and global online voting.
Visit junioreurovision.tv for updates.
For the latest information on the United Kingdom at Junior Eurovision 2022,
follow @CBBC on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.
