The BBC have revealed a first-look image of Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton in Death in Paradise spin-off series Beyond Paradise

Produced by Red Planet Pictures and co-commissioned by the BBC and BritBox
International, Beyond Paradise follows DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall)
and his fiancée Martha Lloyd (Sally Bretton) after their nail-biting
will-they-won’t-they romance reached its emotional finale in Saint Marie in
2017. Viewers were delighted when Humphrey took control of his destiny and
followed Martha back to London to declare his undying love for her.
A new adventure awaits as we find them arriving in Shipton Abbott, Martha’s
hometown near the beautiful Devonshire coast, having left London. As they
embark on their new life, the couple are quickly thrown in at the deep end
as Martha sets out to pursue her dream of running her own restaurant and
Humphrey joins the local police force. Quickly making an impression on the
somewhat eclectic team; DS Esther Williams (Zahra Ahmadi), PC Kelby
Hartford (Dylan Llewellyn) and Margo Martins (Felicity Montagu), Humphrey
sets out to help crack a host of baffling cases, with the Shipton Abbott
squad witnessing a whole new approach to police work…
Each week the team will be faced with a new crime with a unique puzzle at
its heart. The not-so-sleepy town of Shipton Abbott will be rocked by an
entire family disappearing without a trace, a woman claiming she was
attacked by a suspect from the seventeenth century, the robbery of a highly
prized painting, a body bizarrely discovered in a crop circle, and a serial
arsonist with a seeming distaste for local businesses.
As Humphrey gets stuck into his new job, he and Martha must also navigate
life’s ups and downs, as faces from the past, the decisions they make and
challenges of setting up life in a new town put their relationship to the
ultimate test yet.
Created by Robert Thorogood and Tony Jordan, Beyond Paradise is a
co-commission between the BBC and BritBox International and is produced by
Red Planet Pictures, part of the Asacha Media Group.
The BBC have revealed a first-look image of Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton in Death in Paradise spin-off series Beyond Paradise
