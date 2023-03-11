The BBC’s announcement that Gary Lineker would “step back” from his role as Match of the Day presenter until he and the broadcaster reached an “agreed and clear position” on his use of social media has caused significant backlash

As a result, several BBC TV and radio sports shows were cancelled at the last minute, including Football Focus, Final Score, and Fighting Talk.

Lineker was embroiled in a controversy over his impartiality following a tweet in which he compared the language used to launch a new UK Government asylum policy to 1930s Germany.

The BBC’s decision to remove Lineker prompted several analysts to boycott Match of the Day this weekend, prompting the broadcaster to announce that Saturday’s show would not include studio presentation or analysis. Furthermore, the long-running Radio 5 Live show Fighting Talk was axed, and BBC Radio 5 Live host Mark Chapman reportedly refused to host Live Sport.

Meanwhile, Match of the Day pundit Ian Wright’s recent comments on his podcast, Wrighty’s House, have sparked outrage in the media. Wrighty stated in the podcast that if the BBC fired his colleague and good friend Gary Lineker, he would leave the network. His motivation for making such a bold statement stems from Lineker’s right to express himself on his own platform without fear of losing his job.

Wrighty, who has been in the industry for many years, says he understands the value of free speech, especially for those with a platform like Lineker. Lineker, he believes, should be free to express himself without fear of being silenced. This is especially true for Lineker, who has been outspoken and active on social media, frequently commenting on political events.

Wrighty also echoed Lineker’s recent tweet about the government’s new asylum bill, claiming it was the ideal distraction for the government. He also chastised the government for its lack of concern for vulnerable people who would be affected by the bile.