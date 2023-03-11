Saturday, March 11, 2023
Saturday, March 11, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

BREAKING

The BBC’s announcement that Gary Lineker would “step back” from his role as Match of the Day presenter until he and the broadcaster reached an “agreed and clear position” on his use of social media has caused significant backlash

written by uknip247
Auto Draft

As a result, several BBC TV and radio sports shows were cancelled at the last minute, including Football Focus, Final Score, and Fighting Talk.
Lineker was embroiled in a controversy over his impartiality following a tweet in which he compared the language used to launch a new UK Government asylum policy to 1930s Germany.
The BBC’s decision to remove Lineker prompted several analysts to boycott Match of the Day this weekend, prompting the broadcaster to announce that Saturday’s show would not include studio presentation or analysis. Furthermore, the long-running Radio 5 Live show Fighting Talk was axed, and BBC Radio 5 Live host Mark Chapman reportedly refused to host Live Sport.
Meanwhile, Match of the Day pundit Ian Wright’s recent comments on his podcast, Wrighty’s House, have sparked outrage in the media. Wrighty stated in the podcast that if the BBC fired his colleague and good friend Gary Lineker, he would leave the network. His motivation for making such a bold statement stems from Lineker’s right to express himself on his own platform without fear of losing his job.
Wrighty, who has been in the industry for many years, says he understands the value of free speech, especially for those with a platform like Lineker. Lineker, he believes, should be free to express himself without fear of being silenced. This is especially true for Lineker, who has been outspoken and active on social media, frequently commenting on political events.
Wrighty also echoed Lineker’s recent tweet about the government’s new asylum bill, claiming it was the ideal distraction for the government. He also chastised the government for its lack of concern for vulnerable people who would be affected by the bile.

Avatar Of Uknip247

You may also like

The recent incident of a man being severely...

Police in India have arrested three men in...

Detectives investigating two sexual assaults at Camden Town...

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman...

Detectives investigating the attempted murder of DCI John...

The Mediterranean has always been a treacherous route...

Police would like to speak to these individuals...

Have you seen missing Matthew from Bordon?

Police are concerned for the welfare of Kia...

Deeq 17 is #Missing from #Ealing

We and our partners store and/or access information on a device, such as cookies and process personal data, such as unique identifiers and standard information sent by a device for personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, and audience insights, as well as to develop and improve products. With your permission we and our partners may use precise geolocation data and identification through device scanning. You may click to consent to our and our partners’ processing as described above. Alternatively you may access more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting or to refuse consenting. Please note that some processing of your personal data may not require your consent, but you have a right to object to such processing. Your preferences will apply to this website only. You can change your preferences at any time by returning to this site Accept Read More