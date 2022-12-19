The BBC’s hit new reality show The Traitors can now be played virtually in Fortnite Creative, Metavision has announced

In keeping with the version played in the BBC One and BBC iPlayer
television show, players are able to take on different challenges to earn
points, but hidden among them are the Traitors whose job is to secretly
eliminate a player without getting caught.
The Traitors have special abilities throughout each of the challenges and
it’s up to the others, the Faithfuls, to spot them and banish them from the
game before they become the next victim.
The collaborative campaign extending The Traitors to Fortnite Creative,
which has been devised by ITV-backed Metaverse studio and agency
Metavision, builds on the firm’s previous campaign for BBC Three’s drama
Wreck, allowing the broadcaster to reach younger native audiences by
building relevant content across Fortnite Creative, social platforms and
BBC-owned channels.
To tie back to the BBC show Claudia Winkleman, who hosts the new
psychological reality competition series, will also feature in the
campaign. Metavision also worked closely with show producers Studio Lambert
and format creators, IDTV, to ensure the experience was faithful to the
format.
Outside the Fortnite Creative map, Metavision kickstarted the launch of the
campaign with a Twitch livestream with UK-based streamer and
singer-songwriter Talia Mar. Metavision is also working with UK Fortnite
creator Ali-A to create social media content to help engage with its target
audience.
Players can enter Traitors vs Faithfuls experience through Fortnite
Creative by entering the code 1159-6819-8505 in the “Discover” tab.
Rhys Hancock, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Metavision, said:
“We’re incredibly excited to extend our partnership with the BBC to bring
The Traitors into Fortnite Creative. We wanted to create a faithful
extension of the show with all the drama, tension and deception to reach
and delight new audiences and give players a chance to become a Traitor.
This 360 campaign aims to build on the immediate success of the show to
attract young people who would be traditionally consuming less TV content.”
Jamie Dodds, Digital Commissioning Executive at the BBC, said:
“We’re thrilled to be giving audiences the chance to experience the
nail-biting suspense of The Traitors in this brand new game. As fans of the
series will know, The Traitors is a high-stakes, emotionally-charged ride
where players can never quite tell who they can really trust, and we’re
excited to bring the unique and immersive gameplay that the show has become
known for into Fortnite.”
Sarah Fay, Executive Producer, at Studio Lambert, said:
“We are so excited that fans who have become obsessed with The Traitors
will now get the chance to experience the unique gameplay that has proved
such a hit with audiences so far.”
This is an independently created Fortnite Creative experience and is not
sponsored, endorsed, or administered by Epic Games, Inc.
