The BBC’s hit new reality show The Traitors can now be played virtually in Fortnite Creative, Metavision has announced

In keeping with the version played in the BBC One and BBC iPlayer

television show, players are able to take on different challenges to earn

points, but hidden among them are the Traitors whose job is to secretly

eliminate a player without getting caught.

The Traitors have special abilities throughout each of the challenges and

it’s up to the others, the Faithfuls, to spot them and banish them from the

game before they become the next victim.

The collaborative campaign extending The Traitors to Fortnite Creative,

which has been devised by ITV-backed Metaverse studio and agency

Metavision, builds on the firm’s previous campaign for BBC Three’s drama

Wreck, allowing the broadcaster to reach younger native audiences by

building relevant content across Fortnite Creative, social platforms and

BBC-owned channels.

To tie back to the BBC show Claudia Winkleman, who hosts the new

psychological reality competition series, will also feature in the

campaign. Metavision also worked closely with show producers Studio Lambert

and format creators, IDTV, to ensure the experience was faithful to the

format.

Outside the Fortnite Creative map, Metavision kickstarted the launch of the

campaign with a Twitch livestream with UK-based streamer and

singer-songwriter Talia Mar. Metavision is also working with UK Fortnite

creator Ali-A to create social media content to help engage with its target

audience.

Players can enter Traitors vs Faithfuls experience through Fortnite

Creative by entering the code 1159-6819-8505 in the “Discover” tab.

Rhys Hancock, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Metavision, said:

“We’re incredibly excited to extend our partnership with the BBC to bring

The Traitors into Fortnite Creative. We wanted to create a faithful

extension of the show with all the drama, tension and deception to reach

and delight new audiences and give players a chance to become a Traitor.

This 360 campaign aims to build on the immediate success of the show to

attract young people who would be traditionally consuming less TV content.”

Jamie Dodds, Digital Commissioning Executive at the BBC, said:

“We’re thrilled to be giving audiences the chance to experience the

nail-biting suspense of The Traitors in this brand new game. As fans of the

series will know, The Traitors is a high-stakes, emotionally-charged ride

where players can never quite tell who they can really trust, and we’re

excited to bring the unique and immersive gameplay that the show has become

known for into Fortnite.”

Sarah Fay, Executive Producer, at Studio Lambert, said:

“We are so excited that fans who have become obsessed with The Traitors

will now get the chance to experience the unique gameplay that has proved

such a hit with audiences so far.”

This is an independently created Fortnite Creative experience and is not

sponsored, endorsed, or administered by Epic Games, Inc.