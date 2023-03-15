The Best Laptops for Students: Functional & Affordable

Students need a balance between budget and play. As such, the best laptop for a student is affordable and also functional, not only for academic work but for fun. Today, we will show you our best budget picks!

1. Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14

First on our pick is a 14-inch laptop that you can fold. Yes, it is also a tablet, which is pretty dubbed as 2-in-1. The computer has a keyboard, and students will be happy to know that it is a laptop first and a tablet second.

What’s great about this device is that it comes with high-end processors. You have an option between the 11th generation Intel Core and AMD Ryzen 5 processors. For as little as $700, you can get a machine that is built to last.

Here are the pros of the laptop:

High-level computing performance

Made of durable material

It has a webcam privacy shutter

As far as performance goes, this one really packs a punch. Most of the time, you have to shell out twice as much to get a laptop with the same processor power. The keyboard is also comfortable to use, but the screen is not as bright as one would want it to be.

Overall, you get value for your money with this model. It offers a balance between budget and performance for a 2-in-1 laptop. Those who love games will be happy to know that it has a lot of power to run even the top slots online.

2. Dell XPS 13 (9310)

The Dell XPS 13 is an ultraportable laptop. It uses 11th Generation Intel Core processors and long battery life. The computer is also lightweight, as it only weighs 2.8 pounds.

Here are the pros:

Excellent performance with the upgraded Tiger Lake CPU

It has a 16:10 resolution that offers vivid graphics

Compact yet durable chassis

Compared to the first one, this is a bit pricier, as it starts at about $1,000. The reason being is that it has upgraded its CPU from 9300 to 9310. This upgrade is essential if you want a laptop that would last for five years.

The laptop is sturdy, and you can immediately feel that if you hold it. The edges are made of anodized aluminum, which pretty much makes them resistant to scratches. For color, you have two options. One is Platinum Silver, and the other is Frost White.

Take note that this one has no 4K display. Despite this, you get a 16:10 aspect ratio, and you can adjust your resolution settings to 1920 x 1080 to get the standard HD.

3. HP 14T

Coming in at less than $500, you have to give this a look. It may not be as powerful as the others, but it can do most of your school needs.

Here are the pros:

Great design and durability

An excellent keyboard

Great display

The HP 14T embraces the saying, “less is more.” It has a minimalist design, but it packs powerful audio and display. The CPU is the 11th Generation Intel Cor, and it uses Intel Iris XE for the graphics. One thing worth mentioning is that it uses 8GB of RAM, while most budget laptops are limited to 4GB.

As far as performance goes, it works great for academic paperwork. However, we would not recommend it to students who do graphic arts or video editing. It can handle daily tasks like web surfing, playing demo slots for fun and watching videos, but not video editing.

4. HP Envy x360 13 or 15

The last on our list is another model from HP. You can choose between 13 and 15-inch models. It is a 2-in-1 laptop, so HP shaved a lot in the body. The base storage is only 128 GB, so you have to buy an external drive if you want to keep many files.

One problem you might have is availability. The laptop is so popular that it pops in and out of the market. If you see one, grab it now before others beat you to it.

Here are the pros:

Solid battery life

Great processor performance

Awesome resolution

The Envy starts at $700, but some models cost more than this. The price depends on some upgrades that come with the unit.

The battery lasts a long time, and some people online showed that the laptop could last up to 10 hours if used for videos. For music streaming, you could get as much as 7 hours. It also charges really fast—you can charge up to 50% power in just 30 minutes.

Overall, the HP Envy x360 is a powerful laptop that can deliver what most students need. Recently, they launched this model with AMD processors. For a 2-in-1 laptop, this really beats the competition and gives you the best value for money.

Before you buy a laptop, take the time to understand what you really need. For example, there are laptops that can run games but will have issues running a program like an auto-cad. Find out what you need and what you will use it for, then choose one that can accommodate your level of use.