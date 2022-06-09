Following a serious collision in Chelmsford, police are looking for witnesses.

At around 8.30 a.m. today, Thursday 9 June, our officers were called to Broomfield Road, near the intersection with Patching Hall Lane.

A silver SUV and a bicycle were involved in the accident.

The bicycle’s rider, a 12-year-old boy, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Enquiries are still ongoing, and we’re asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam or doorbell footage to contact us.

If you have any information, please report it to https://www.essex.police.uk.

Please refer to incident 192 from June 9.

You can also contact officers at Esse Police at 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.