The body discovered in Harlow’s Oakwood Pond has been identified, and two people have been arrested for murder

Police have arrested two people in connection with the discovery of a body in a pond near a hospital. The remains were identified as those of a 59-year-old man.

Phillip Lewis, also known as “Scottish Phil” to his friends, was discovered on New Year’s Eve in Oakwood Pond in Harlow, Essex, after a member of the public reported seeing a suspicious object.

According to Essex Police, a 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and a 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. Both are from Harlow and are being held in custody for questioning.

Officers said Mr Lewis had lived in Harlow for many years and was well known around the town, with “a wide circle of friends who he socialised with”.

Following the examination of the body, a murder investigation was launched.

Det Supt Rob Kirby of Essex Police said in a statement on Thursday that his team would “work tirelessly” to bring those responsible for his murder to justice.

On Wednesday, they began draining the water from the pond in an attempt to find out how the body ended up in the water.

“It’s critical to identify potentially vital evidence,” he added.

“A team of dedicated specialist detectives is continuing to work around the clock to provide answers to Phil’s friends and families about what happened to him and why.”

Mr Kirby urged residents to come forward with information and highlighted key areas that officers are investigating.

“In particular, we need residents in the pond area to review their CCTV and doorbell footage dating back to the beginning of November,” he said.

“We also want to hear from anyone who has had contact with Phil since November 1st, as well as any friends or acquaintances.

“And anyone who regularly visits the pond and the surrounding area who has seen anything suspicious in the last two months.

“Any information you have, no matter how minor you believe it is, could be critical to our investigation.”

Officers have been knocking on doors in the area to see if anyone knows what happened.

The police expect the cordon to remain in place for the next few days.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Essex Police by visiting www.essex.police.uk/digital101 or dialling 101.