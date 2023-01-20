The body of a 46-year-old woman has been discovered on a suburban road near a railway line

This morning, the body of a 46-year-old woman was discovered on a suburban road near a railway line (Friday, January 20). At 8.22 a.m., the woman was discovered unresponsive on Yester Road in Chislehurst, not far from Elmstead Woods train station.

Met Police and London Ambulance Service rushed to the scene and declared the woman dead at the scene.

Local residents have reported seeing a white forensics tent within the cordon as well as a number of police officers coming to and from the scene today.