The body of a man recovered from a river in Newham on Friday evening is believed to be that of Miguel Angel Alvarez Florentino who was wanted in connection with the murder of Yolanda Saldana Feliz.

Yolanda, aged 53, was found fatally stabbed in the early hours of Sunday,

23 October. A 30-year-old woman was also stabbed in the same incident and

was hospitalised with serious injuries.

A murder investigation was launched, led by detectives from the Met’s

Specialist Crime Command.

Alongside officers from the North East Command Unit, they conducted

extensive enquiries to locate a named suspect who was known to Yolanda and

the second victim.

On Wednesday, 26 October a public appeal was issued naming that suspect as

38-year-old Miguel Angel Alvarez Florentino.

As part of their enquiries, at around 19:30hrs on Friday, 28 October

detectives were in the vicinity of Blaker Road, E15 when they became aware

of the body of a man in a river.

The body was retrieved and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The

death is being treated as unexpected, but is not believed to be suspicious.

While formal identification is yet to take place, they are confident it is

the body of Miguel Angel Alvarez Florentino.

His next of kin have been informed.

Yolanda’s family has been made aware of this significant development. They

continue to be supported by specialist officers.