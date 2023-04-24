The Body Of What Is Believed To Be Missing Woman Josephine Morales, Also Known As Jo, Has Been Found In The River Derwent Close To Raynesway.

Officers had been in the area since yesterday evening searching for Josephine, who was reported missing to the force on the morning of Saturday, April 22.

Her family have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers. The family request that their privacy is respected at this time.

In line with mandatory procedures, the force will be referring the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to prior police contact with Josephine. This was in relation to an earlier collision on Raynesway just after 12.30am on Saturday 22 April in which it is believed Josephine was involved.