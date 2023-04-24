Monday, April 24, 2023
Monday, April 24, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING The body of what is believed to be missing woman Josephine Morales, also known as Jo, has been found in the River Derwent close to Raynesway

The body of what is believed to be missing woman Josephine Morales, also known as Jo, has been found in the River Derwent close to Raynesway

by uknip247
The Body Of What Is Believed To Be Missing Woman Josephine Morales, Also Known As Jo, Has Been Found In The River Derwent Close To Raynesway.

Officers had been in the area since yesterday evening searching for Josephine, who was reported missing to the force on the morning of Saturday, April 22.

Her family have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers. The family request that their privacy is respected at this time.

In line with mandatory procedures, the force will be referring the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to prior police contact with Josephine. This was in relation to an earlier collision on Raynesway just after 12.30am on Saturday 22 April in which it is believed Josephine was involved.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

The recent controversy involving former shadow minister Diane Abbott and her comments about Jewish, Irish, and Traveller people has once again brought up issues...

A father and son from Bury St Edmunds have been given life sentences for the murder of a man in the town almost two...

An Organised Crime Group (OCG) who targeted at least 19 cash machines (ATMs) across England and Wales have been jailed for a combined total...

Police are continuing to appeal for any information in relation to the disappearance of Sandy Davidson who went missing on 23rd April 1976 aged...

A murder inquiry has been begun after a 19-year-old man was stabbed to death near a university campus in a “targeted” incident, according to...

Police are appealing for information following the death of a pedestrian on the dual carriageway section of the A1.

Detectives have charged a suspect after a woman was left unconscious after a city centre assault

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to identify over the theft of a large amount of cash from a...

County Lines drug dealers sentenced to over 30 years

A father and son have been sentenced after police recovered a dozen illegal firearms from a family home

A man has been jailed for three years after admitting to causing a collision that seriously injured several people in Frinton last year

The UK government is facing criticism for what some British citizens in Sudan are calling a lack of action to evacuate its citizens as...

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.