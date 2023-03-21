Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Tuesday, March 21, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING The British Broadcasting Corporation, commonly known as the BBC, has issued a directive to its staff to delete the social media app, TikTok, from their corporate devices unless there is a justified business need

The British Broadcasting Corporation, commonly known as the BBC, has issued a directive to its staff to delete the social media app, TikTok, from their corporate devices unless there is a justified business need

by uknip247

This comes at a time when Western institutions are increasingly concerned about the Chinese-owned app’s data collection practices. The British government, along with the European Union and the United States, have also announced security bans on

The BBC reportedly sent a message to its staff on Sunday, stating that it does not recommend installing TikTok on any of its corporate devices. The message also states that if TikTok is not needed for business reasons, it should be deleted. This decision was taken due to concerns about the safety and security of the BBC’s systems, data, and personnel.

While usage of TikTok on BBC’s corporate devices is still allowed for editorial and marketing purposes, the broadcaster has stated that it will continue to monitor the situation closely. The BBC is known to have multiple pages on TikTok as it tries to reach out to new audiences. The official account of the BBC on TikTok has 4.4 million followers.

The Western authorities have been increasingly worried about the data collection practices of TikTok, which are owned by ByteDance. They fear that user data could be abused or misused by the Chinese government. ByteDance, however, has said that it does not keep data in China or share it with Beijing. Despite this, concerns remain among Western institutions about the potential exploitation of user data.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Education unions have called for Ofsted inspections to be paused in the wake of the recent tragic death of a headteacher

The National Crime Agency has obtained a civil recovery order for gold worth an estimated £4 million that was being laundered by South American...

Just Eat, a takeaway delivery company, has announced that it will cut 1,870 jobs in the UK due to a sales slowdown

The death of a woman in Portadown, County Armagh have started a murder investigation

A man has been charged with one count of War Crime

A Bristol man has been charged with drug offences following his arrest by National Crime Agency officers investigating the attempted importation of cocaine with...

A Romanian national was killed by a ‘single stab wound to his heart

Officers are concerned for the welfare of missing Thomas Horan, 36, from Eastbourne

Armed Police called to Black Lion in Hammersmith after reports of a man with a firearm

A murder investigation has been launched in Barnet after a man died following a suspected assault

Five men appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday 14 March 2023 following a car meet which occurred on Sunday 12 June 2022 on...

Painting the way for a more sustainable future for the Royal Navy

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More