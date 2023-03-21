The British Broadcasting Corporation, commonly known as the BBC, has issued a directive to its staff to delete the social media app, TikTok, from their corporate devices unless there is a justified business need

This comes at a time when Western institutions are increasingly concerned about the Chinese-owned app’s data collection practices. The British government, along with the European Union and the United States, have also announced security bans on

The BBC reportedly sent a message to its staff on Sunday, stating that it does not recommend installing TikTok on any of its corporate devices. The message also states that if TikTok is not needed for business reasons, it should be deleted. This decision was taken due to concerns about the safety and security of the BBC’s systems, data, and personnel.

While usage of TikTok on BBC’s corporate devices is still allowed for editorial and marketing purposes, the broadcaster has stated that it will continue to monitor the situation closely. The BBC is known to have multiple pages on TikTok as it tries to reach out to new audiences. The official account of the BBC on TikTok has 4.4 million followers.

The Western authorities have been increasingly worried about the data collection practices of TikTok, which are owned by ByteDance. They fear that user data could be abused or misused by the Chinese government. ByteDance, however, has said that it does not keep data in China or share it with Beijing. Despite this, concerns remain among Western institutions about the potential exploitation of user data.