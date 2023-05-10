The British Embassy in Buenos Aires celebrated the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla

The British Embassy in Buenos Aires celebrated the coronation with a reception that was attended by prominent local political, economic and civil society representatives, as well as members of the British community

Hundreds of guests raised their glasses together with Ambassador Kirsty Hayes in a toast to the King and the Queen, after God Save The King was sung for the first time at the British Embassy Residence in honour of the new monarch.

Kirsty Hayes, British Ambassador to Argentina, said in her speech:

In this ceremony, which has taken place at Westminster Abbey since 1066, each element is a very powerful symbol. Long-standing rituals have been combined with modern touches reflecting the King’s current role and his vision for the future. He was keen to use the occasion to promote his passions: young people, community, diversity and sustainability. I would particularly like to highlight his commitment to the environment, because he was a pioneer among world leaders in stressing the need to protect the planet. He gave his first environment speech 55 years ago, before even scientists began to speak about global warming.

Ambassador Hayes then recalled some of her meetings with the King and the Queen and mentioned the successful visit to Argentina in 1999 by the then Prince of Wales. The screens set up for the event showed images of the activities carried out by King Charles during that visit, including the wreath laying ceremony at the Memorial to the Fallen in the South Atlantic conflict, the presidential dinner, the charity polo match, the visit to an ecological agriculture project site, and the tour of the British Hospital.

The UK national anthem was played by the Orquesta de los Barrios, comprising young musicians from different neighbourhoods of the city of Buenos Aires conducted by Néstor Tedesco.

Among other delicacies, guests had the opportunity to taste the Coronation Quiche, a vegetable pie prepared according to royal chef Mark Flanagan’s recipe. For the toast, Nyetimber English sparkling wine was served, brought to the country specially for the occasion.