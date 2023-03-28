Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Tuesday, March 28, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING The British government has decided to donate 14 Challenger 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine in order to help them fight the Russian invasion

The British government has decided to donate 14 Challenger 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine in order to help them fight the Russian invasion

by uknip247

The decision has influenced other Western countries to supply their own tanks to Ukraine.
The tanks have arrived and have been tested, according to Ukraine’s defence minister, Oleksii Reznikov.
The German defence ministry also announced the delivery to Ukraine of 18 Leopard 2 battle tanks, which are among the best in the West’s arsenal, as well as 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles and two armoured recovery vehicles.
The decision by Germany, which manufactures the majority of modern heavy tanks in Europe, to supply the tanks to Ukraine is significant. They were initially hesitant, fearing further provocation. However, following the United Kingdom’s decision, they have agreed to supply the tanks to Ukraine. On social media, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius praised the move, saying the tanks would make “a decisive contribution on the front.”
These British and German tanks are regarded as among the best in the Western arsenal, and their availability could significantly alter the balance of power on the front lines of the Russian invasion. Ukrainian tank crews were trained on the machines in the United Kingdom, and the British government is also providing ammunition and spare parts. Russia, on the other hand, has condemned the UK’s move, predicting that the tanks will “burn” on Ukrainian battlefields. Nonetheless, it is clear that Ukraine’s forces have received a significant boost from their Western allies.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has also made threatening moves, such as announcing plans to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus and continuing strategic attempts to encircle Avdiivka, a town in the Donetsk Oblast. However, according to the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD), Russia’s 10th tank regiment is likely to have lost a “large portion of its tanks” while attempting to surround the town from the south.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A man has been charged after a number of refuse collectors were assaulted in Stoke-on-Trent

A man wanted on suspicion of murder who fled the UK has been arrested for drug offences in South America

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old from the Wakefield area

Can you help Police find the driver of a vehicle that failed to stop at the scene of a Whitby collision in which a...

Two men from Workington were sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court today after admitting grievous bodily harm with intent following a vicious, targeted attack on...

Protests across France continue, with demonstrators gathering in multiple cities to oppose President Emmanuel Macron’s retirement reform

A sexual predator who raped his victim at least 24 times has been jailed for 17 years

Can you help the Police to find missing Celia Vosper, 77, from the Isle of Wight?

The Prime Minister has today made three re-appointments and one new appointment to his Trade Envoy programme

A man is facing a life sentence for the murder of Madison Wright in Pitsea

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed in Worthing

Detectives investigating a shooting in Rotherham have charged a man

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More