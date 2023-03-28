The British government has decided to donate 14 Challenger 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine in order to help them fight the Russian invasion

The decision has influenced other Western countries to supply their own tanks to Ukraine.

The tanks have arrived and have been tested, according to Ukraine’s defence minister, Oleksii Reznikov.

The German defence ministry also announced the delivery to Ukraine of 18 Leopard 2 battle tanks, which are among the best in the West’s arsenal, as well as 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles and two armoured recovery vehicles.

The decision by Germany, which manufactures the majority of modern heavy tanks in Europe, to supply the tanks to Ukraine is significant. They were initially hesitant, fearing further provocation. However, following the United Kingdom’s decision, they have agreed to supply the tanks to Ukraine. On social media, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius praised the move, saying the tanks would make “a decisive contribution on the front.”

These British and German tanks are regarded as among the best in the Western arsenal, and their availability could significantly alter the balance of power on the front lines of the Russian invasion. Ukrainian tank crews were trained on the machines in the United Kingdom, and the British government is also providing ammunition and spare parts. Russia, on the other hand, has condemned the UK’s move, predicting that the tanks will “burn” on Ukrainian battlefields. Nonetheless, it is clear that Ukraine’s forces have received a significant boost from their Western allies.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has also made threatening moves, such as announcing plans to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus and continuing strategic attempts to encircle Avdiivka, a town in the Donetsk Oblast. However, according to the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD), Russia’s 10th tank regiment is likely to have lost a “large portion of its tanks” while attempting to surround the town from the south.