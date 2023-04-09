Sunday, April 9, 2023
Sunday, April 9, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING The British Royal Family attended their first Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle since the death of Queen Elizabeth II

The British Royal Family attended their first Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle since the death of Queen Elizabeth II

by uknip247

The King and Queen Consort, Charles and Camilla, were joined by his siblings, the Princess Royal and the Duke of York, as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis. Louis, the youngest at four, held his mother’s hand for the walk to the chapel, and the family wore coordinating shades of blue.

Also present was the new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Edward and Sophie, present along with their son James, Viscount Severn. Princess Eugenie and her family, Zara and Mike Tindall and their two daughters, and Princess Beatrice and her husband Eduardo Mapelli Mozzi were also among those attending.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

The news of two migrant boats sinking off the east coast of Tunisia, resulting in the death or disappearance of 27 people, is yet...

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision

Emergency services were called to Callow Drive shortly after following reports that a man had been shot

An apartment block in Marseille’s La Plaine district collapsed in an apparent explosion on Sunday

Lhanbryde Road Policing officers are appealing for information following a serious crash on the A96 near Lhanbryde

Police are urgently appealing for information and possible sightings to help locate a missing teenage boy from Selby

Rape probe launched after an attack in Riverside Park

Pictured:Man arrested after two officers injured in West London

Murder investigation launched in Sheffield

Police investigating a car key burglary quickly charged a suspect with multiple offences

Have you seen missing 19-year-old Hannah Greig?

Armed Cops called to Cooperative supermarket in Harrow following reports of shots fired

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More