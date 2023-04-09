The British Royal Family attended their first Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle since the death of Queen Elizabeth II

The King and Queen Consort, Charles and Camilla, were joined by his siblings, the Princess Royal and the Duke of York, as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis. Louis, the youngest at four, held his mother’s hand for the walk to the chapel, and the family wore coordinating shades of blue.

Also present was the new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Edward and Sophie, present along with their son James, Viscount Severn. Princess Eugenie and her family, Zara and Mike Tindall and their two daughters, and Princess Beatrice and her husband Eduardo Mapelli Mozzi were also among those attending.