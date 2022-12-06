The British Transport Police are looking for a man who grabbed a rail worker’s neck after he attempted to bump a ticket barrier in South London

Officers released an image of a man they want to speak with following the October 26 assault at Tooting railway station around 5 p.m.

“A man attempted to shuffle through the ticket barrier when he was challenged by a member of rail staff,” a BTP spokesperson said. Before leaving the station, the man pushed through the barrier and grabbed the member of staff’s neck.” Police believe the man in the photograph can assist them with their investigation.

The CCTV image shows a young man dressed in a black tracksuit, black Nike sneakers, and white Apple AirPods. The police department issued an appeal asking, “Do you recognise this man?” and urged anyone with information to come forward.

If you know who he is or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 414 of October 26. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111,” the force added.