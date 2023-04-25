The Brixton O2 Academy may close indefinitely after the Met Police asked the council to revoke the venue’s operator’s licence following a catastrophic crowd crush that killed two people

A crush at an Asake event in December claimed the deaths of Gabrielle Hutchinson, 23, a security guard, and mother-of-two Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, as well as gravely injuring a third person.

The venue’s operator, Academy Music Group (AMG), had their licence suspended in January for at least three months, unless and until additional procedures were done to “ensure the venue can open safely” in a variation application.

However, in a new submission dated April 17, the Metropolitan Police stated that it had “lost confidence” in AMG and urged Lambeth Council to remove the licence entirely.

Updated: Major Incident Declared At Brixton O2 Academy Leaving Four People Fighting For Their Lives After 3,000 People Breach The Front Doors

“On Monday 16 January, the licence of the Brixton O2 Academy was suspended for three months,” said a police spokesperson.

“On 14 April, the Met Police submitted an application to Lambeth Council for a review of premises licence and will seek revocation of the licence.”

Updated: Major Incident Declared At Brixton O2 Academy Leaving Four People Fighting For Their Lives After 3,000 People Breach The Front Doors

“This matter will be decided at a future council sub-committee hearing on a date to be confirmed.”

The next meeting is scheduled for 15 May, and councillors may choose to disregard Scotland Yard’s proposal. On Tuesday morning, AMG told the Standard that they are completely collaborating with the police.

Simultaneous to the Met’s application, AMG filed their own application for a licence variation on March 22, which would allow them to remain open if approved.

Updated: Major Incident Declared At Brixton O2 Academy Leaving Four People Fighting For Their Lives After 3,000 People Breach The Front Doors

However, according to the police application, the alternative of allowing the venue to propose corrective measures to keep its licence “has not been successful in identifying the remedial measures which need to be in place before the Academy can safely re-open.”

“In January, the sub-committee imposed a condition requiring the venue to cease all licensable activities pending the venue submitting a variation application – and the council granting that application,” a Lambeth Council spokesperson said.

“Through that variation application, the operators of the O2 Academy Brixton were required at that last meeting to come up with workable changes to their licence that fully address police concerns about the venue’s operations and ensure no repeat of the tragic events of 15 December.”

“The variation application has been submitted and will be heard by a Licencing Sub-Committee on a date to be announced shortly.” The O2 Academy Brixton will be unable to conduct any licensable activity until at least the next meeting.

“On April 14, the Met Police submitted an application to review the licence of the O2 Academy Brixton.” A mandatory consultation period is now in effect for the application.

“As a result, there are currently two outstanding venue applications: the licence variation and the licence review.” Both will be considered by Lambeth Council in due course.”

“Academy Music Group has fully cooperated with the Metropolitan Police and Lambeth Council since the tragedy at Brixton occurred,” Academy Music Group told the Standard.

“We’ve had regular meetings and discussions with the Metropolitan Police and Lambeth Council, and we’ve presented detailed proposals that we believe will allow the venue to reopen safely.”

“AMG has been waiting for feedback on those proposals for several weeks and hopes to hear from police as soon as possible in a constructive manner.” Our licence will be reviewed in due course through the formal process with Lambeth Council.”

If the operator loses their licence, another operator may be called in.

Officers had already requested video evidence to determine what caused the catastrophic crowd crush.

The Metropolitan Opera House is still investigating the deadly incident, which includes allegations of inadequate security and concertgoers attempting to enter without tickets.

Lambeth Council is also conducting a health and safety review, which is being overseen by former chief executive Paul Martin.

Before the wild situations erupted, Nigerian Afrobeats singer-songwriter Asake was set to play on the evening of December 15 in the last of three gigs in London that week.

Lambeth councillors were told at a previous hearing that a large crowd had formed in front of the venue, causing workers to seal the doors in preparation for the crush.