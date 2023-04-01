The campaign to target unsafe vehicles and drivers who endanger other road users is continuing in Medway 

On Thursday 30 March 2023, officers from Kent Police’s Roads Policing Unit completed proactive checks on the Medway City Estate, with colleagues from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) and HM Revenue and Customs.

During the operation, two vehicles were seized for having no insurance and road tax. Drivers also received traffic offence reports for having insecure loads, a defective tyre, illegal window tints, no test certificate and using a mobile phone while driving. In addition, a graduated fixed penalty notice for £300 was issued to a driver with an overweight vehicle.

A Citroen van that failed to stop for officers was pursued to Allhallows where it came to a halt. A 21-year-old man from Rochester was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, disqualified driving and driving whilst unfit through drugs. He was later bailed pending further investigation. DVSA inspectors examined more than 20 vehicles, placing immediate prohibitions on four, preventing them being driven. Two others were prohibited from moving as they were overweight.

Chief Inspector Craig West, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: ‘We regularly target those motorists who drive unsafe vehicles and endanger other road users. This operation, completed with other agencies, ensured those who choose to break the law were reported for offences and, in some cases, had their vehicles seized.

‘Our officers will repeat this enforcement in different locations and those who continue to put others at risk are likely to receive a fixed penalty notice or have to appear at court.’