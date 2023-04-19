The cancelling of a children’s cat-hunting competition in New Zealand has sparked widespread debate and criticism

The competition organizer had announced a new category for children to hunt feral cats, which were deemed pests in the country.

While the children were told not to kill pets, they were encouraged to kill as many feral cats as possible to win a prize of NZ$250.

This event was met with immediate opposition from animal welfare groups, who expressed concerns over the safety of domesticated cats and the children’s ability to differentiate between a feral, stray or frightened domesticated cat.

The New Zealand Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals was relieved that the event had been cancelled, stating that it was a positive step in protecting the country’s native species.

The controversy surrounding the event highlights the ongoing issue of feral cats in New Zealand, where they are a major threat to the country’s biodiversity. The Royal Forest and Bird Protection Society estimates that feral cats could be responsible for the deaths of as many as 1.1 million native birds each year, along with millions of non-native birds.

While measures to control the feral cat population are necessary, the competition was highly criticised for targeting children and promoting the killing of animals. The cancellation of the event was met with mixed reactions, as some people supported the “controlled cull” of feral cats, while others argued that there were more humane ways to address this issue.