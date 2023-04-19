Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Wednesday, April 19, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING The cancelling of a children’s cat-hunting competition in New Zealand has sparked widespread debate and criticism

The cancelling of a children’s cat-hunting competition in New Zealand has sparked widespread debate and criticism

by uknip247

The competition organizer had announced a new category for children to hunt feral cats, which were deemed pests in the country.

While the children were told not to kill pets, they were encouraged to kill as many feral cats as possible to win a prize of NZ$250.

This event was met with immediate opposition from animal welfare groups, who expressed concerns over the safety of domesticated cats and the children’s ability to differentiate between a feral, stray or frightened domesticated cat.

The New Zealand Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals was relieved that the event had been cancelled, stating that it was a positive step in protecting the country’s native species.

The controversy surrounding the event highlights the ongoing issue of feral cats in New Zealand, where they are a major threat to the country’s biodiversity. The Royal Forest and Bird Protection Society estimates that feral cats could be responsible for the deaths of as many as 1.1 million native birds each year, along with millions of non-native birds.

While measures to control the feral cat population are necessary, the competition was highly criticised for targeting children and promoting the killing of animals. The cancellation of the event was met with mixed reactions, as some people supported the “controlled cull” of feral cats, while others argued that there were more humane ways to address this issue.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Police are appealing for information after a woman’s pet dog was reportedly killed by two other dogs, while out on a walk in Rotherham

Police are asking for your help to trace wanted Doncaster man, Joshua Soper

Detectives have issued CCTV images of a man who may have information that could assist enquiries following a report of rape in a Liverpool...

The Scottish Government’s Citizen Participation and Public Petitions Committee is to write to Police Scotland after hearing emotional testimony earlier this year from the...

A former Doncaster taxi driver who committed horrific sex attacks on two extremely vulnerable women he had met through his work has been jailed...

A man has been jailed for child sex offences

Two teenage boys have been arrested and charged with four counts of reckless murder for a shooting incident at a 16th birthday party in...

Police are currently looking for 38-year-old Francis

Emergency services called to smoking suspect object at Westminster Underground station

A bizarre attempt by a London burglar to elude police by posing as a solar panel has amused social media

A man who had been living in Derby has been extradited from the UK in relation to alleged war crimes

A 19-year-old has been sentenced to two years and six months detention at a young offender institution after pleading guilty to supplying Class A...

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.