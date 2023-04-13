The blasts killed four people and injured a dozen others as a crowd gathered to celebrate the start of the Buddhist new year.

These attacks come just a few days after junta air strikes killed an estimated 130 people. The recent violence is just the latest episode in the country’s ongoing insecurity and conflict, which has lasted since a military coup in February 2021. The country is witnessing unprecedented levels of violence, and the situation is rapidly deteriorating.



Myanmar has been in disarray since the military took power in a coup on February 1, 2021. The army has been fighting anti-junta fighters, and the resulting violence has frequently spilled onto the streets.

The military coup has thrown the country into chaos and resulted in a number of deaths and injuries. The military junta’s efforts to suppress pro-democracy protests have met with stiff opposition from the Myanmar people. Protesters have taken to the streets to demand the release of Aung San Suu Kyi, the elected leader who has been detained by the military.

Despite its Buddhist majority, Myanmar has seen an increase in religious and ethnic tensions in recent years. Pro-democracy activists have called for boycotts of junta-backed events during the Thingyan festival, which marks the Buddhist new year.

The fight for democracy has resulted in dwindling celebrations, and the peaceful festival has devolved into a scene of violent clashes. As a result, the recent bombing at the Yan Taing Aung pagoda during the festival demonstrates just how bad things have gotten.

The recent attacks are significant because the Yan Taing Aung pagoda is both a religious symbol and a popular tourist attraction.

The ongoing conflict in Myanmar has resulted in unprecedented levels of human suffering and loss of life.

The international community has been closely monitoring the situation and has called for an immediate cessation of violence.

Countries all over the world have condemned the military junta’s actions and expressed their support for the people.

Most Popular 25 Likes