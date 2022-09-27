On Thursday, the case of a US citizen accused of causing the death of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn through reckless driving will be heard in court.

Mr Dunn, 19, was killed in an accident near RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire in August 2019.

The US administration asserted diplomatic immunity on Anne Sacoolas’ behalf, and she left the UK.

Her case will be heard at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Mrs Sacoolas was charged with the offence by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in December 2019.

Following a diplomatic spat between the two governments, this is the first time the case will be heard in a British court.

It is unclear whether Ms Sacoolas will be required to attend the hearing.

The CPS originally scheduled a hearing for January of this year, but it was cancelled to “enable ongoing discussions.”

The Dunn family stated that they would not comment on the case until the criminal proceedings were completed.

