The case of former GAA club treasurer Thomas McKenna has sent shockwaves throughout the Crossmaglen community in County Armagh

The judge in the case has sentenced McKenna to 16 years imprisonment, with an additional seven years on license after his release. She stated that the psychological damage inflicted on the victims had been “immeasurable”, and that no sentence the court could impose would repair the damage caused. The judge also noted that the scale and duration of McKenna’s actions elevate this case to an unprecedented level, and that he poses a danger to the public and young men in particular.

. McKenna has been found guilty of 162 offenses against 23 male victims aged between 12 and 26, which included indecent assaults, voyeurism, and taking indecent images of children. This campaign of sex abuse spanned three decades, occurring in various locations, including the local Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) club, where McKenna was a volunteer for many years.

The prosecution revealed that McKenna used his positions of trust in the community, including his work as a postman and at the Crossmaglen Credit Union, to groom and manipulate his victims. He also befriended parents in order to gain access to their children. Shockingly, many of the young victims were secretly filmed by the defendant when they were either naked or partially clothed. Following his arrest in 2018, it was discovered that McKenna had stored over 50,000 photos and video clips on his recording devices.

Despite his guilty pleas, McKenna denied the allegations when first interviewed by the police, accusing his victims of lying about the abuse. The judge referred to probation reports that showed sexual abuse was “engrained” in all parts of his life. She found his attitude to his young victims “chilling”, quoting from his own words, “if it worked out fine, if not go one to the next one” to describe how he approached potential victims.

Following the sentencing hearing, the victims released an emotive joint statement, highlighting their pride in the strength, dignity, and unity they have displayed throughout the legal process. They also encouraged others who have suffered similarly to speak out and seek help from relevant authorities. The victims expressed their gratitude to the judge, their families, and the Crossmaglen Rangers community for their support.