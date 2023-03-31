The fire is thought to have been caused by a hairdryer in a hairdresser on the ground floor of Parkview care home on Woolwich Road.





The Cause Of A Fire At A Care Home In Bexleyheath Has Been Revealed, Prompting Firefighters To Issue A Warning

At 11.40 a.m. yesterday, eight fire engines and 60 firefighters arrived on the scene to combat the blaze (March 31).

The fire damaged a section of a hairdressers on the ground floor of a nursing home.

The fire is thought to have started accidentally with a hairdryer.

Heavy smoke logging was reported on the ground floor, and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued four people from the building.

They were taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews after inhaling smoke.

Firefighters escorted three more people to safety.

By 1.02 p.m., the fire had been put out.

According to a spokesperson for the London Fire Brigade: “Remember that hairdryers, hair tongs, and straighteners can get extremely hot, so make sure to turn them off and place them on a heatproof surface to cool.

“The Brigade was called at 11.26 and the fire was under control by 13.02.”

According to a London Ambulance spokesperson: “At 11:46 a.m. today (30 March), we were called to reports of a fire on Woolwich Road in Bexleyheath.

“Four ambulance crews, three incident response officers, one advanced paramedic, and several members of our Hazardous Area Response Team were dispatched to the scene.”

“We treated five people for smoke inhalation at the scene before transporting four of them to the hospital.”

“Police were called at 11:48hrs on Thursday, 30 March to a report of a fire on Woolwich Road, Bexleyheath,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.

“Officers responded alongside the London Ambulance Service, and the road was closed.”

